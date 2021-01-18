Former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has said there is evident confusion on how the second wave of COVID-19 is being tackled in the country.

The former lawmaker said this in reaction to the way states and the Federal Government have been handling the virus lately.

According to Sani, reopening schools and other COVID-19 regulatory measures should be a matter for the states and not the Federal Government.

He tweete: “Reopening schools and other #COVID19 regulatory measures should be a matter for the states and not the FG;the 36 states including FCT have different infection rates.

“There is evident confusion on how to tackle the second wave.”