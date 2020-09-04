The Federal Government on Thursday released the list of airlines barred and approved for international flights into Nigeria beginning from September 5.

So also did the government state the destination of the approved airlines in the country.

So far, only the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos have been granted approval to receive international flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, gave the details when he spoke at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 news briefing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday.

Sirika said Air France, KLM, Etihad, RwandAir, Air Namibia, Royal Air Maroc, Lufthansa and TAAG Angola Airlines were denied approval to commence flight operations.

He said Cabo Verde and South African Airways were denied approval as international flights were yet to resume in their countries.

Airlines granted approval to resume international flights into Nigeria are Middle East Airline, British Airways, Delta, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Air Peace, Virgin Atlantic, Asky Airlines, Africa World Airways, Air Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya Airways, EgyptAir and Turkish Airlines.

As for the destination airport, Sirika said Egypt Air, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, Africa World Airways, Kenya Airways and Middle East Airlines will fly into the Lagos airport, while British Airways, Emirates, Ethiopian, Africa World Airways and Middle East Airlines are permitted to land in Abuja.

He explained: “Abuja and Lagos will be open for operations on the 5th of September.

“We are satisfied with the preparations so far.

“We don’t anticipate any hitches.

“Saturday for Lagos, there will be BA, Delta, Emirates, Qatar, AWA, Kenya Airways and Middle East airlines, while for Abuja we have BA, EgyptAir, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, AWA, Middle East Airlines and Turkish.

“And then we will release to you the timetable for the remaining days to save time.

“In our decision, we used two items: the foreign carrier operating permit, which is a requirement by our laws, and the guidelines by the COVID-19 task force and other guidelines as restrictions that come from other countries, which will affect our operations at home.

“Now, at this point, it is important that we announce the airlines that are allowed for operations into the country.

“The ones not approved include Air France.

“Middle East Airlines is approved for only Lagos.

“British Airways is approved, allowed entry under COVID-19 protocols.

“The reason for Air France is that tourists business holders are not allowed entry.

“KLM not approved for the same reason as Air France.

“Delta Airlines, no restrictions – USA.

“We have an Open Skies agreement with them and they also allow us in.

“Qatar Airways are allowed and approved under the COVID-19 protocol.

“Etihad, not approved.

“Ethiopian Airlines allowed entry under the COVID-19 protocol.

“EgyptAir approved.

“Allowed entry under COVID-19 protocol.

“RwandAir not approved.

“Air Peace, not applicable.

“They are our own carrier in Nigeria.

“We thank them.

“Virgin Atlantic, approved.

“Allowed entry under COVID-19 protocol.

“Air Namibia, not approved.

“Asky Airlines, approved.

“Royal Air Maroc, not approved.

“African World Airways, Ghana, approved.

“Air Cote-d’Ivoire approved.

“Lufthansa, not approved.

“Kenya Airways approved.

“Emirates airlines approved.

“Turkish airlines approved.

“Cabo Verde not applicable as international flights has not resumed.

“Angola TAAG, not approved.

“South Africa moved because international flights have not been approved.”