Renowned UNILAG academic, Prof. Bidmos, is dead

Renowned academic and former Chief Imam of the University of Lagos Muslim Community Mosque, Professor Muritala Aderemi Bidmos, is dead.

The late Islamic scholar’s son, Faisal Bidmos, announced his death on Monday, praying for the report of his father’s soul.

Reports said Prof. Bidmos died on Monday afternoon.

He has been buried in his hometown, Ayete, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, South Western Nigeria, according to Islamic rites.

Apart from academics, the late erudite scholar contributed to many critical Islamic public discourse, as well as capital projects, notably the IBILE Muslim community Zakat and Zadaqah Foundation.

