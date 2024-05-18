Renowned industrialist, Lawal Obelawo, clocks 94

Elder statesman and renowned industrialist, Prince Lawal Obelawo, will on May 21, 2024 clock 94.

The prominent philanthropist and pan-African has vast business interests in the United Kingdom, Cote d’Ivoire and France.

Obelawo was said to have continually made invaluable contributions to nation building through various platforms.

The founder of LOPIN Nigeria Limited was described as a source of inspiration and pillar of support for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

The nonagenarian has created employment opportunities and wealth for Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike through his robust business empire and philanthropic gestures.

Obelawo, who is a recipient of the Order of the Niger is known for his selflessness, patriotism, generosity, credibility and passion for national growth and development.

As he clocks 94, family, friends and associates have been pouring encomiums for the business enigma as they pray for longer life for the nonagenarian.