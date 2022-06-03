Reno Omokri to Tinubu: You shouldn’t complain if Buhari picks his successor

An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has told the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and a frontline aspirant on the platform of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to complain about the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to pick his successor.

Buhari had earlier in the week appealed to Governors elected on the platform of the APC to allow him pick his successor.

Omokri, writing on his Twitter handle, said Tinubu, a former two-term governor of Lagos State should not complain about President Buhari’s request.

He tweeted on Thursday: “It is wrong for Buhari to singlehandedly pick the presidential candidate of the APC.

“But Tinubu has no moral grounds to complain about that.

“However, it is treasonable for Buhari to say he will pick his successor.

“Nigerians will pick his successor.

“If Buhari’s threat to produce his successor is predicated on repeating (what happened) 2019, my response to him is to repeat what he said on May 15, 2012: ‘They either conduct a free and fair election or they go a very disgraceful way.’”