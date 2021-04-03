“We’re going down to Abuja House, We’re going down to Abuja House, We’re going down to Abuja House, to chase Buhari out of town.”

With that song taken many times, former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, led a handful of Nigerians in a peaceful protest in front of the Abuja House in London, United Kingdom, demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari must return to Nigeria to fix the health sector.

Buhari is currently in London for a routine medical check-up

Omokri could be seen and heard in video clip of the protest saying: “Baba Buhari, people are at your gate; come downstairs.”

Some operatives of the Metropolitan Police were seen monitoring the protesters and trying to keep them away from the entrance to the building, but Omokri could be heard assuring them that the protest was going to be a peaceful one.

Omokri said: “I promised the police that I’m going to be leading; we have a right to peaceful protest.

“You guys (should) remain here, but be peaceful, be peaceful; no violence, be peaceful.

“We are insisting that Buhari must go back to Nigeria.

“I flew in here at great expense, at great risk.

“I came straight from the airport here because my country is important to me.

“I flew Nigeria Airways.

“That would show you how proud I am of Nigeria.

“I’m proud of Nigeria, but I’m not proud of Nigeria’s leaders.

“This man (Buhari) is not a leader.

“He is not running a government; he’s running a criminal enterprise.”

In another clip, after singing the national anthem of Nigeria, Omokri said: “We’re here because we have a tyrant in that building (pointing in the direction of the Abuja House), Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is a man on 20th of October, he sent soldiers to Lekki to kill peaceful, unarmed EndSARS protesters.

“What were they asking for?

“They were asking for good governance.

“They did not come with guns.

“This is a man that is rehabilitating Boko Haram that are killing people.

“When his son, Yusuf, had an accident, I prayed for Yusuf; and then you now sent soldiers to go and kill the children of Nigerians that were praying for you when your own son had an accident.”

Omokri said in the five years that Buhari has been in office, he has spent $26 million on Aso Rock Clinic.

He said: “You mean in those five years, you cannot build even one hospital that can treat you and other Nigerians?

“When I was coming here, people were saying ‘what did PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) do?’

“The reason Nigerians voted PDP out was because this man, Muhammadu Buhari, said: ‘I can do better than PDP.’

“At least, Jonathan built the National Trauma Centre, the only one in Nigeria.

“This man has been in office, what hospital has he built?

“He left Nigeria on the day doctors went on strike.

“Only five per cent of Nigerians have access to doctors.

“You’re not building hospitals for people, you’re now coming here to come and enjoy the best of the health sector in a country that has law and order.”

Nigerians at different levels have criticised Buhari and his party, All Progressives Congress, for the {resident’s repeated foreign medical check-ups, especially the current one, which has been described variously as insensitive and ill-timed, happening at a time Resident Doctors are going on strike protesting unfavourable work conditions.