Renaissance, Navy discuss security of Nigeria’s oil, gas assets

The leadership of the Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited paid a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of the Nigerian Navy in Abuja, to reiterate the company’s commitment to continue to collaborate with key government institutions in the drive to improve Nigeria’s production and export of oil and gas from the Niger Delta.

The Chief of Policy and Plans of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, led the team that received the visitors on Tuesday.

The Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited team during a visit to the Naval Headquarters discussed the security of critical national oil and gas assets in the Niger Delta.

Photo: The Chief of Policy and Plans of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu; flanked by the General Manager, Relations and Sustainable Development, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited; Dr. Igo Weli (right); and the company’s Chief Production Officer, Mesh Maichibi.

