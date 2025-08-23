Renaissance Energy targets 300,000 bpd oil production by January

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited says it is on track to hit a production target of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) by January 2026, following recent operational gains and facility upgrades.

Dr. Mesh Maichibi, Chief Production Officer at Renaissance, disclosed this on Friday at a two-day 20th Annual Lecture and Award Ceremony of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Port Harcourt Branch.

Delivering a lecture on: “Transition Management: The Renaissance Case Study,” Maichibi highlighted the company’s rapid progress since acquiring assets from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in March.

He stated that Renaissance currently produced about 230,000 bpd and was preparing to activate three additional facilities before the end of the year to meet its target.

He said: “At the point of acquisition in March, production stood at 100,000 bpd.

“Currently, we are producing 230,000 bpd, and we are confident of reaching 300,000 bpd by January 2026.

“We have a solid strategy to achieve this target.

“We know the crude locations, understand the challenges, and are implementing the right mechanisms to deliver results.”

Maichibi identified Belama flow station as one of the company’s high-capacity assets, capable of producing 25,000 bpd, noting that restarting such facilities alongside other wells would significantly boost output.

He said that Renaissance had increased production by more than 100 percent within months of taking over operations, and was addressing sectoral challenges, including disruptions by non-state actors.

According to him, the company is positioning itself to become Africa’s largest energy firm.

He said: “Change should be embraced.

“As we move forward, we must constantly evaluate our actions and adjust to ensure we are doing the right thing.”

The chief production officer of Renaissance Limited also underlined the company’s commitment to capacity building and local content development.

He said: “Eighty percent of our operations are executed by contractors, whom we now refer to as partners.

“We are investing in their development and training young graduates to take over leadership roles in the future.”

Maichibi noted that Nigeria’s vast crude oil reserves demanded long-term planning and skilled manpower, hence the need to groom the next generation of energy professionals.

Earlier, Idaeresoari Ateke, Chairman of the NSE Port Harcourt Branch, reaffirmed the union’s commitment to professional excellence and mentorship.

Ateke said the annual lecture and awards remained a cornerstone of the branch’s calendar, honouring outstanding contributions to engineering while fostering intergenerational knowledge transfer.

NAN reports that the ceremony featured keynote presentations, award recognitions, and tributes to past leaders of the branch.

