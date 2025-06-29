Renaissance Africa Energy to unveil brand at NOG 2025

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited is set to unveil its corporate brand at the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week 2025 taking place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja from June 29 to July 3, 2025.

The unveiling marks a defining moment for Renaissance, which emerged in March 2025 as the operator of the Shell Petroleum Development Company Joint Venture.

This followed the $2.4 billion acquisition by Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings Limited, a consortium of leading Nigerian independents: ND Western, Aradel Energy, First E&P, Waltersmith Petroleum, and international partner Petrolin Trading Limited.

Speaking ahead of the brand launch, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance, Tony Attah, said: “Renaissance is more than a name, it is a bold declaration of intent. It represents a new era of Nigerian-led energy leadership, built on excellence, sustainability, and a deep commitment to national development.”

According to the Renaissance helmsman, the company aims to become Africa’s leading energy company, enabling energy security and industrialisation in a sustainable manner.

Since assuming operatorship of the new NNPC/Renaissance/TotalEnergies/AENR Joint Venture, Renaissance has ramped up production to over 200,000 barrels per day, earning commendation from the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, as well as from its senior partner, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Renaissance’s asset base includes 15 onshore and three shallow-water Oil Mining Leases (OMLs), including Nigeria’s two biggest export terminals – Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal in Rivers State, and Forcados Oil Terminal in Delta State.

The brand unveiling at NOG 2025 will showcase Renaissance’s new identity, vision, core values, and strategic direction to a global audience of policymakers, investors, and industry leaders.

The company’s logo, already launched earlier this year, is described as a symbol of innovation, unity, and ambition to be Africa’s leading energy company.

“We begin this chapter with hope for a more inclusive, resilient, and impactful future,” Attah said, adding: “Our journey aligns with the Federal Government’s priorities to boost oil and gas output, deepen Nigerian content, and drive economic growth through energy.”

As Nigeria positions itself as a regional energy hub, Renaissance’s emergence signals a generational shift in ownership, ambition, and execution capacity anchored in local leadership and global standards, a statement by the company on Saturday said.

