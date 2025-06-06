Renaissance Africa Energy meets Minister of Economy

The Chairman of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Dr. Layi Fatona, has led a team of company executives, including the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tony Attah, on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, at his office in Abuja.

The visit was part of Renaissance’s engagement with key stakeholders since it finalised, in March 2025, the landmark purchase of SPDC shares.

It took full ownership of the 30 percent participating interest in the joint venture with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

The meeting enabled the Renaissance team to reiterate its commitment to the Federal Government’s economic priorities to increase oil and gas output, improve revenue generation for the country and deepen Nigerian Content and Nigerians’ participation in the industry.

Renaissance’s success in ramping up production to over 200,000 barrels per day in the first month of taking over the operations of the JV earned the company applause from Edun.

Renaissance is a dynamic and rapidly expanding energy leader, committed to powering Nigeria and Africa’s energy security and industrialisation through sustainable energy solutions.

As the operator of Nigeria’s largest oil and gas Joint Venture assets (NNPC/Renaissance/TotalEnergies/AENR JV), Renaissance produces from diverse onshore, swamp, and shallow water locations across the Niger Delta.

The JV’s participating interests are: NNPC (55%), Renaissance (30%), TotalEnergies (10%), and AENR (5%).

Post Views: 36