Remove petrol subsidy immediately – El-Rufai tells Buhari

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has urged the Federal Government to immediately remove the subsidy on petrol.

El-Rufai spoke at the “State-of-the-State” session at the on-going NESG, on Monday in Abuja.

When asked during the session what should be the priority of the government, the governor said, “remove fuel subsidy immediately.”

The governor said his colleagues across the federation had agreed that subsidy on petrol should be removed in September 2021.

El-Rufai said: “Under this administration, we have met religiously, almost every month, because we have only one economy.

“We took a decision to remove subsidy in September 2021. The Minister of Finance also agreed.

“We agreed that the money from there should be channelled into health, education and infrastructure.”

El-Rufai’s comment is coming at a time the price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as fuel jumped to N190/per liter from N165/per litre in Abuja. In some states, the price has gone up to over N200.00.

This is despite the federal government spending over N2.04trn on subsidy.





