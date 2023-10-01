Removal of fuel subsidy: There’s no going back — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that he removed fuel subsidy to put Nigeria on the path of prosperity and growth, adding that it was a bold reform which he thought was necessary.

President Tinubu made this known in his 63rd independence anniversary speech to the nation on Sunday.

The President said he was fully aware of the hardship that the fuel removal would cause, but he affirmed that the suffering was necessary, but temporary.

He dashed the hope of those who still want to perpetuate the regime of subsidy, advising them to perish such thought.

He said: “I am attuned to the hardships that have come.

“I have a heart that feels and eyes that see.

“I wish to explain to you why we must endure this trying moment.

“Those who sought to perpetuate the fuel subsidy and broken foreign exchange policies are people who would build their family mansion in the middle of a swamp.

“I am different.

“I am not a man to erect our national home on a foundation of mud.

“To endure, our home must be constructed on safe and pleasant ground.

“Reforms may be painful, but it is what greatness and the future require.

“We now carry the cost of reaching a future Nigeria where the abundance and fruits of the nation are fairly shared among all, not hoarded by a select and greedy few; a Nigeria where hunger, poverty and hardship are pushed into the shadows of an ever fading past.”