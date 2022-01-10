Remo Stars reclaim NPFL top spot + All Match Day 5 results, Table

Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne on Sunday reclaimed their top spot in the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League with a 1-0 win over visiting Plateau United.

In their Match Day 5 fixture at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, the league leaders needed only a Samuel Anakwe goal in the 55th minute to take the full points.

They had lost their prime position 24 hours earlier after second-placed Rivers United grabbed a point from their game on Saturday to displace them.

The Port Harcourt-based Rivers United had drawn goalless with hosts Niger Tornadoes of Minna to move to nine points.

That was a point above Remo Stars who had earlier been leading them on goals difference.

But Sunday’s win over the visiting Jos-based Plateau United returned Remo Stars to top spot with 11 points from a possible 15.

Enyimba International are in third place behind Rivers United after a 1-0 win over the Shooting Stars of Ibadan in Aba, after an 87th minute goal by Emmanuel Godwin.

Rangers International drew 1-1 with hosts Kwara United of Ilorin to stay in fourth place, one spot ahead of the Afonja Babes.

The Enugu side are however only ahead on goals difference as they both have eight points each.

All Match Day 5 Results

Remo Stars 1-0 Plateau United

Lobi Stars 1-0 Akwa United

Katsina United 2-1 Gombe United

Enyimba International 1-0 Shooting Stars

Sunshine Stars 3-0 Kano Pillars

Kwara United 1-1 Rangers International

MFM FC 2-1 Abia Warriors

Heartland FC 1-0 Wikki Tourists

Dakkada FC 2-1 Nasarawa United

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Rivers United

STANDINGS

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Remo Stars 5 3 2 0 7 1 +6 11

Rivers United 5 2 3 0 5 1 +4 9

Enyimba 5 3 0 2 4 4 0 9

Rangers 5 2 2 1 7 3 +4 8

Kwara United 5 2 2 1 6 3 +3 8

Lobi Stars 5 2 2 1 4 5 -1 8

Akwa United 5 2 1 2 5 4 +1 7

Dakkada FC 5 2 1 2 5 6 -1 7

Heartland FC 5 2 1 2 5 9 -4 7

Wikki Tourists 4 2 0 2 4 2 +2 6

Nasarawa United 5 1 3 1 7 6 +1 6

Plateau United 5 2 0 3 4 3 +1 6

Katsina United 5 2 0 3 4 7 -3 6

MFM FC 5 2 0 3 3 8 -5 6

Sunshine Stars 4 1 2 1 3 1 +2 5

Gombe United 5 1 2 2 5 4 +1 5

Abia Warriors 5 1 2 2 5 6 -1 5

Shooting Stars 5 1 2 2 3 4 -1 5

Niger Tornadoes 5 1 2 2 2 6 -4 5

Kano Pillars 5 1 1 3 2 7 -5 4

NAN.