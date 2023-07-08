Remo Stars defeat Enyimba in Naija Super 8 opener

828 828

Nigeria Professional Football League runner-up, Remo Stars of Ikenne, defeated league champions, Enyimba Football Club, 2-1 in the opening fixture of Naija Super 8 tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Remo dominated the opening exchanges of the match on Friday, producing two shots on target within 15 minutes.

The Ikenne, Ogun State boys opened scoring in the 22nd minute through a low drive by new striker, Isaac James.

Enyimba responded with an equaliser in the 26th through Chisom Okereke.

Remo Stars missed a glorious chance to regain the lead in the 43rd minute, with a free header that was put wide.

Ogunribigbe Seun restored Remo Stars lead with a tap-in from close range in the 58th minute.

The Ikenne boys held on to take the three points.

Isaac James was voted “Hero of the Match” by the fans after scoring a goal and providing an assist.

In his post match interview, Enyimba’s Coach, Finidi George, said he was happy with his boys despite the defeat.

George said: “This is off season competition.

“These boys have not rested.

ALSO READ:

“It showed today.

“I’m happy with my players despite the loss.

“Travelling here makes it more difficult for us, compared to where Remo Stars came from.

“It’s not easy to start playing from September and it’s almost August.

“I’ve not had a rest as well.

“I’m not complaining.

“Remo Stars have also had the kind of season we had.

“We want to win every game as sportsmen.

“We have two matches and we will win those matches and qualify for the semi-finals.”

Commenting on the match, Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede said: “We came with a lot of grudge against Enyimba for denying us the league on goal difference.

“We played a very good team.

“They are bigger than us, they are a Champions League team.

“So we saw this as preparation for Champions League and we wanted to measure with the best.

“We are happy we are able to measure up to them today.”

The tournament continues on Saturday (today) with Group B matches between Akwa United and Yobe Desert Stars at 2pm, followed by Rivers United vs Lobi Stars at 4:30pm.

All the matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (DStv ch 205 & GOtv ch 61).

Naija Super 8 is organised by Flykite Productions in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria and sponsors: MTN, Hero Lager, DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, Moniepoint, Pepsi and Custodian Assurance.