Remita introduces eNaira on payment platform

Remita, Africa’s leading electronic payment brand, has introduced e-Naira, the digital currency of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as an additional payment option across all its touch points.

With the introduction of eNaira on Remita, individuals and businesses can now make and receive payments with eNaira for all utilities, services, and products available on the Remita web and mobile platforms as well as through the Remita Payment Gateway deployed to thousands of merchants and aggregators.

The Remita eNaira e-commerce proposition is another first from Remita, well known over the years for being a fintech and payments innovation leader. Until now, the eNaira had contended with low adoption due to a low level of awareness of its benefits or practical use cases over subsisting electronic payment options.

The Remita eNaira initiative is a major outcome of the CBN’s efforts through collaboration with leading fintechs and banks to ensure that the benefits of Nigeria’s digital currency are speedily realised.

The initiative will deliver faster transaction processing time, increased transaction security, elimination of multiple transaction failure points that lead to repeated visits to banks for resolution, transaction fees optimisation, ease of receiving foreign remittances, among others, to individuals and businesses.

With the introduction of the eNaira across all Remita touch points such as web, mobile, and agent locations, payers can now select eNaira as their preferred payment option for electricity token, airtime, data, and cable TV subscription renewal, JAMB/WAEC/NECO forms and results checker, as well as payments to federal, state, and local governments across Nigeria. The eNaira payment option also features on the Remita payment gateway, available to integrating partners, fintechs and