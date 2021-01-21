Prospective candidates for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination First Series for Private Candidates (WAEC GCE) across Nigeria can now conveniently purchase their registration ePINs through any of the multiple channels available on Remita, a leading electronic payment platform in Nigeria.

This followed the recent announcement by the West African Examinations Council of the commencement of the sale of WAEC GCE registration PINs, which closes on January 29, 2021.

To obtain the ePIN, intending candidates are to visit the Remita website or download the Remita mobile app to make payment through their preferred payment channel which include USSD, ATM card, phone number, wallets, internet banking, account transfer, or designated agent locations across the country.

Once payment is confirmed, the exam registration ePIN is delivered to the candidate’s email and also displayed on the Remita payment receipt.

The candidate is then expected to proceed to WAEC’s website or visit any authorised centre to complete the registration with the obtained PIN.

“Prospective candidates for the WAEC GCE have easy access to many convenient payment options when they buy their ePINs on Remita website or the Remita mobile app,” said Osinulu Kayode, Head of Value Added Services at SystemSpecs, providers of Remita.

Remita is a leading payment platform in Nigeria that helps individuals and businesses easily receive and make payment for everyday transactions.

The WASSCE for Private Candidates 2021 First Series examination will be conducted in February 2021.

Thirty-Six subjects will be available for the examination.