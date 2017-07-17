17. July 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 17, 20172min1

Related Articles

BusinessEconomy

Anambra to commence rice export in 2018

BusinessEconomyFeatured

We produce 5m litres of kerosene daily, meets 60% of domestic consumption – NNPC

BusinessEconomy

DPR warns IPMAN against sale of adulterated kerosene in A’ Ibom

BusinessEconomy

Disruption: Medview Airline apologises to passengers on Lagos-London route

BusinessEconomy

Nigeria accounts for less than 3% of tourist receipts in Africa, says FTAN president

BusinessEconomy

Blackout: Magboro artisans, residents urge IBDEC to stop making empty promises

BusinessEconomy

VAIDS: FIRS urges tax defaulters to pay now to enjoy 29% waiver

BusinessEconomy

Remita Bags Award for Innovation

New-Remita-Logo-e1491512273903-1024x506.png
The award is in recognition of the leading payment brand's commendable contributions to the improvement of the payments processing experiences of individuals and businesses in Nigeria, through the innovation introduced by its Remita Mobile App

Remita, the electronic payment platform that helps individuals and organisations to receive and make payments easily, has been honoured as the Most Innovative Mobile Payment Solution of the Year at the DigitalPay Expo Awards 2017, recently held in Lagos.

The award is in recognition of the leading payment brand’s commendable contributions to the improvement of the payments processing experiences of individuals and businesses in Nigeria, through the innovation introduced by its Remita Mobile App.

According to the organisers of the awards, the recognition was bestowed on Remita because it provides “the most user-friendly payment application interface and accuracy in transactions settlements”.

The DigitalPay Expo Awards, formerly known as CardExpo Awards, is an annual three-day conference organised by Intermarc Consulting in partnership to showcase the most exciting developments within Africa’s payment industry.

Receiving the award on behalf of SystemSpecs, the developers of Remita and pioneer of financial software development in Africa, its Chief Commercial Officer, David Okeme, said: “This honour is a welcome addition and would serve as an appreciation of the dedication of all members of staff to the transformation of the payment experiences of Nigerians.”

Okeme added that in light of the constant innovations in the electronic payment industry across the world, SystemSpecs would continue to lead in terms of birthing ground-breaking solutions that thrive on cutting-edge technology.

This, he said, would bring unparalleled ease to the transactions processing and financial management of individuals, businesses and governments in Nigeria.

For more than 10 years, Remita has revolutionalised the payment experiences of Nigerians and empowered many businesses and individuals to fully take charge of their finances.

Although still in its beta test phase, the introduction of Remita app which delivers top-of-the-range functionalities has immensely assisted users to perform their payment transactions, from anywhere, right from the convenience of their mobile device.

Advertisements

previousDismissed soldiers seek President’s intervention for reinstatement

nextMother of Nigerian born with male and female sex organs seeks help for surgery

One comment

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: Top Ijesha Chief and socialite, Lomi Abiola, is dead

I don’t know why policemen are harassing my ex-lover – UK-based Nigerian

The courts and internal democracy in Nigeria, by Muiz Banire

Newsletter

Categories
Advertisements