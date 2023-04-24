Remembering late Alaafin of Oyo, by Kehinde Aderemi

Saturday, April 22 was exactly one year that the Yoruba lost one of the foremost monarchs in the South West, the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (III)

The news of the late Alaafin’s death came as a rude shock to the entire world. It came at a time when it was least expected.

The late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi didn’t die young. He was 84. The Ikubabayeye, as he was fondly called, died at a time when his wealth of experiences, knowledge and wisdom were most needed. In truth, none of us had an idea of the unexpected circumstances that led to the sudden death of the revered monarch.

Interestingly, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was unarguably the longest serving monarch that had ever ruled the ancient town of Oyo. The Alaafin was on the throne of his forebears for 52 years, lived a very majestic life that befitted his status as the most respected Yoruba king.

The late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was a blessing to Yoruba race because he was the symbol of Yoruba culture, tradition and heritage. Everything about the late Alaafin was about Yoruba and nothing else.

The late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi remained one of the few Obas in Yorubaland that usually speak truth to power. He was very courageous and his voice was never that of a coward. It will be very difficult for us to forget the life and times of the enigmatic Yoruba monarch, whose life showcased the best qualities of a Yoruba.

Alaafin was a product of the core Yoruba values and that of the traditional institution. His exemplary life was purely a testimony of greatness, his death was also a colossal loss to the entire race.

So, whenever we talk about a Yoruba traditional ruler that had projected the Yoruba culture and traditions, no living monarch had really made such an enviable impact in the promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition more than the late Alaafin of Oyo. The late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi had a better understanding of Yoruba history and background knowledge that had really made the Yoruba the pride of the entire world.

While mourning the demise of the first class monarch, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, in a statement he signed personally, described the death of the Alaafin of Oyo as a national tragedy, colossal and personal loss to him. He stated further that the foremost Yoruba monarch had lived a worthy life all through his reign.

Iba Gani Adams maintained also that Alaafin’s death reminded him of the day he lost his parents, even as he disclosed that Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s death ended a chapter in the annals of this country.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, regretted that a sudden cloud had overwhelmed the entire Yorubaland, stating that the Yoruba had lost a true and revered monarch and a repository of history and knowledge.

In Yorubaland, we can hardly forget the roles of Alaafin of Oyo in a hurry because he was a strong pillar in the service of our race. The late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was an Iroko among all the trees and a strong voice for the Yoruba race. He occupied the sacred stool with much understanding of his pivotal roles as the Alaafin.

With much honour, reverence and candour that actually gave him the required confidence, wisdom, knowledge and understanding, the late Oyo monarch showed great capacity, tenacity, and several qualities that made him a strong force to be reckoned with.

Alaafin’s 52-year reign was full of outstanding moments. But it is sad that we lost that encyclopaedia of Yoruba, African history and global histories at this critical time in the history of our nation. In his 52-year of reign, Alaafin brought enormous respect to the Yoruba traditional institution. So, Kabiesi’s death had created a big lacuna for the Yoruba traditional institution.

In his lifetime, the late Oba Adeyemi did his best. He brought tremendous progress and development to Oyo town. These were evident in all sectors, including social, political, economic even in the area of education, sports and a cultural development.

Alaafin was a topmost cultural icon that was well respected across the world. He was a symbol of Yoruba distinct value and heritages.

In Yoruba history, Alaafin’s imprints were indelible across Yorubaland.

Oba Adeyemi was the only Yoruba monarch that had the singular honour and privilege to install two Aareonakakanfos of Yorubaland in his life. That was no small feat. It was full of grace and honour.

He installed the late MKO Abiola in 1988 and 30 years after, that was precisely on January 13, 2018, he installed Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams as the 15th Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland. The prestigious position that had been in existence since 1530.

Alaafin’s socio-political influence was next to none. His name opened all doors in Nigeria and even beyond.

The late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi was the Vice Chancellor of two prominent universities in Nigeria and two abroad and he had influenced four different universities located in Oyo town. With many of his outstanding and rare qualities, the late Alaafin of Oyo, no doubt, impacted the entire Yorubaland.

It is obvious that we have lost a rare son. We have lost in the late Oba Adeyemi that courageous voice that roared like that of the lion. We have lost his wise counsel. We have lost his resoluteness. We have lost his wisdom and knowledge of history. We have lost his boldness, comportment and compassion.

We have lost his strong character and strength. We have lost his well and articulate discourse, especially, on pertinent national issues. We have lost his strong conviction to the Yoruba cause. We have lost his ideas and ideologies. And in all, we have lost his whole being.

Oyo town truly lost a lot to Alaafin’s death. And even if another Oba is enthroned in Oyo today, it will take sometimes for the town to be in the same mould with the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Truly, the Oyo meesi, the daughters and sons of Oyo and the Yoruba in particular, it is my hope that we can all learn great lessons from the life and times of the late Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

Kehinde Aderemi writes from Lagos.