The Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has opened up on remarrying after the death of his wife, Ibidun, in June 2020.

In an interview, the pastor stated that he and his late wife had a phenomenal relationship.

He further revealed that he gave her everything and no longer has much to give to anybody.

Ighodalo said: “Ibidun and I had a phenomenal relationship and I gave her everything, I don’t have much to give to anybody and I am sorry.

“I just want to focus on my future, look after my children and have God Minister to me.”