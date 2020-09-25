The remains of Elder Jerome Shimbe, Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, were buried at his Naka village, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday.

Among dignitaries at the burial were Ortom; former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu; Senator Abba Moro; Senator Orker Jev; five members of the House of Representatives; and a former Minister, Dr. Sam Ode, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late adviser, a Commissioner in the administration of former Benue State Governor, George Akume, died on September 14.

He was aged 64.

Ortom, in a speech at the funeral ceremony, said Shimbe was many things to many people, adding that his death was “so painful”.

He said: “The pain is so much to a lot of us but we still give thanks to God.

“It is very rare to see someone with such character, commitment, loyalty to duty and the people, like Shimbe.

“I am deeply pained by this loss.”

He promised to renovate or build new structures in all primary schools located in urban areas in the state as the economy improves.

Ortom further appealed to the Federal Government to rehabilitate federal roads in Benue State as they were currently not motorable.

He said most of the rural roads in Benue State were captured in the 2020 budget, adding that government was already aware of their conditions.

Earlier, Ayu had said the late adviser was a bridge builder, kind and great man who lived all his life for his people.

In his remark, Prof. James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv, said the late adviser had tremendous respect for the traditional institution.

Represented by Chief Ambrose Iyortyer, Tor Kwande, Ayatse urged Tiv elite to learn from the humble lifestyle of the late politician, adding that there was nothing in this world worth dying for.

NAN reports that religious leaders, traditional rulers and other top government functionaries also attended the burial.