Remains of former Army spokesman buried in Abuja

The remains of the former Director of Army Public Relations, retired Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, was on Friday laid to rest at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Lungi Barracks, Abuja.

Chukwu, who passed on in Abuja during a brief illness on January 5, was appointed Army spokesperson in February 2018.

The burial rites of late Chukwu commenced at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Mambilla Barracks before the interment.

While giving charge at the church, the Deputy Director, Chaplaincy (Roman Catholic), Rev. Fr. Martins Bako, a Colonel, admonished the living to be mindful of the last day by making their ways right with God.

Reading from the book of second Samuel 13:18-23, Job 1:1; 2:9-10, Bako urged all to recognise that human beings were just caretakers of their lives, while God who gave it could take it at any time.

According to him, every death reminds us that we are mortals and we are going to depart someday appointed by God.

Reading the burial oration, the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Brigadier General MA Ameh, described the late Chukwu as a professional who served the army and the nation meritoriously.

Amen said the late retired officer served the army in different capacity, and contributed greatly to the development of the service, especially the Directorate of Army Public Relations.

A former army spokesman and late Chukwu’s course mate, retired Brigadier General Sani Usman, described late Chukwu as a perfect gentleman and jolly good fellow.

Usman said the demise of Chukwu was a big loss to him personally, adding that he was the closest person to Chukwu after his immediate family.

He prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul to find eternal rest and pray to God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.