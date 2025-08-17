Remains of football legend, Christian Chukwu, laid to rest

The late Nigerian football legend and Coach, Christian Chukwu, popularly called Chairman, was on Saturday laid to rest in his country home, Obe, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chukwu, a former Super Eagles Captain and head coach, passed away on April 12, 2025 at the age of 74.

Speaking at the event, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State said the burial event had brought to an end the almost 10-day long events starting from the night of tributes in Lagos and Enugu States.

He explained that a colloquium and other ceremonial activities were carried out in honour of the football icon.

Mbah said: “For me, and I believe for so many as well, it is difficult for you to have met the Chairman without being inspired by his simplicity and humility.

“Without a doubt, he was disciplined, dignified, polite, and empathetic.”

Consoling the family, the governor said: “As a government, we are going to always stand by you and ensure that Chukwu is immortalised for indeed he served and loved Enugu and Nigeria with all his heart.

“Let us be comforted by the remarkable memory and legacies he left behind.”

Earlier in his homily, the Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ike, extolled Chukwu’s exploits and contributions to football in Nigeria and Africa.

He described him as a “strong man” that led his team on a journey, fought and won several battles as well as a committed family man that loved his family and relations.

Ike said: “Chukwu has won battles with Rangers, Super Eagles, and others.

“The Lord has been gracious unto him through several battles.

“He was an all-rounded man, very generous, and his generosity extended to the family of St. Philip’s Church, Obe.”

Ike said that in 1980, after winning the Nations Cup, together with many of his contemporaries, Chukwu was given the National Honour.

He added: “In 2012, he had an account of his remarkable achievement and contribution to the development of football in the African continent and was given the prestigious African Football Legend Award.”

Responding on behalf of the family, Chukwuemeka Chukwu Jr, thanked the guests for honouring and paying last respect for his father.

Also Read

Chukwu was born in Enugu, and widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest defenders of all time.

Chukwu, revered for his leadership and defensive mastery, captained both Enugu Rangers and the Nigerian national team, leading the country to its first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

He later managed the Super Eagles and Rangers, earning respect for his discipline, humility, and commitment to the game.

Dignitaries at the burial were the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi; President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, represented by the Chairman of Nigeria National League, George Aluo; and representative of Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Victor Umeh.

Others were members of the Enugu State Executive Council; retired Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma; ex-Rangers players; former Chairman of Enugu State Sports Club, Chief Nnanna Atuonwu; and others.

Post Views: 24