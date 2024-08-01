Remains of abducted former DVC found in shallow grave

The remains of the abducted former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Ekiti State University, Prof. Femi Olaofe, have been found in a shallow grave in the kidnappers’ den.

The Commissioner, Ekiti State Police Command, CP Adeniran Akinwale, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Olaofe was kidnapped about three weeks ago in his residence in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

CP Akinwale told newsmen: “Yes, the professor has been found dead and we are doing everything possible to exhume the body for burial.

“However, we have arrested many people and you know the circumstances surrounding the incident and we suspected insider’s work in which the security man employed by the professor was the one who planned it.

“They (abductors) kidnapped the man with him so that we will not suspect.

“In the process of rescuing him, we have arrested some people.

“I can’t say much about the security guard, but at the appropriate time, we will brief the public.”

