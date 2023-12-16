Remaining abducted FUDMA female students regain freedom – VC

The Management of the Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State says the remaining four abducted female students of the University have regained their freedom.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu-Bichi, confirmed this to newsmen.

Hamisu-Bichi, who spoke with newsmen in Katsina on Friday, indicated that the freed female students were part of the five abducted by suspected bandits.

They were abducted on October 3 from their rented apartment, behind Mariyamu Ajiri Memorial School in Dutsinma.

Also Read:

Hamisu-Bichi disclosed that the freed female students would undergo medical check up before they are handed over to their families.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on October 3, 2023, the Katsina State Police Command confirmed the kidnapping of five female students by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

And on November 20, the Command confirmed that one of the female students had escaped from their abductors.