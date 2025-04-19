Remain resolute in fight against drug scourge, Marwa charges NDLEA officers

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has charged officers and men of the agency to remain resolute and steadfast in the ongoing onslaught against illicit drug trafficking and dealers.

Marwa gave the charge on Saturday while commissioning blocks of terrace flats accommodation newly constructed for personnel of the Zonal Command, Kano Command, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Command, and officers of the Strike Force Team of the agency deployed to Kano as well as a rehabilitation facility.

He said the commissioning stands as yet another testimony to President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of security personnel including NDLEA.

“We are acutely aware that the effectiveness of our officers hinges not merely upon their training and tools, but also upon the quality of their living conditions. A secure and decent home front empowers the spirit, sharpens the mind, and steels the resolve of those tasked with the solemn duty of safeguarding our society from the scourge of illicit drugs”, he noted.

While recalling that the first ever NDLEA barrack in its 35-year history was commissioned in Yola, Adamawa state in February, Marwa disclosed that the Agency has just completed another barrack in Abuja, which is due for commissioning by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that similar projects are at various stages of completion in Enugu and Lagos.

He justified the provision of decent accommodation for the Agency’s workforce. “These structures we commission today are not mere edifices of brick and mortar; they are symbols of peace, assurance, and respect. They reflect the value we place on our officers and an affirmation of our enduring pledge to uplift their standard of living. The challenges we face in this noble task are immense. The war against drug abuse and trafficking is not for the faint-hearted—it demands unyielding courage, iron discipline, and a resolute sense of purpose. With improved living conditions, our officers are fortified—physically, mentally, and emotionally—to bear the burden of this vital mission.”

Also Read

He acknowledged the sacrifices being made daily by NDLEA officers to rid the country of illicit drugs and urged them to continue to stand up to the challenge of the drug menace. “I wish to sincerely acknowledge and commend the dedication and hard work of all NDLEA officers serving in Kano. The records of arrests, seizures, and convictions over the past twelve months—both in quantity and quality—have been impressive. As a state with an international border and an international airport, the importance of securing Kano against drug trafficking cannot be overstated. Therefore, NDLEA officers in this territory must continue to rise to the challenge. While we applaud the performance so far, we also look forward to even greater results in the future.”

He urged personnel who will inhabit the buildings to treat the facilities with care and discipline, adding that the commissioning is a notable milestone in the determined march toward a more resilient, people-focused, and mission-driven NDLEA. “Let us, together, continue to build an institution that stands for excellence, inspires loyalty, and never ceases to support its personnel.”

The NDLEA boss thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast support for the Agency. “Our gratitude equally extends to the many stakeholders who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us in the pursuit of our constitutional mandate”, he added.

He seized the opportunity to decorate the Zonal Commander, Zone 5 Command of the Agency, Maryam Gambo Sani with her new rank of Deputy Commander General of Narcotics, DCGN.

