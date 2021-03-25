Sport lovers on DStv and GOtv are in for a treat in the final week of March with the opportunity to relive some classic sporting moments and the opening up of the SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport Action channels to DStv Compact and DStv Compact Plus customers.

SuperSport is your #HomeOfSport and offers the widest variety of action from all around the globe.

With the European World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies taking centre stage until early April, fans of club football need not despair: your Channel of Champions has you covered!

In addition to the wide variety of live international action, SuperSport will bolster its football coverage with a chance to relive key moments focusing on The Contenders in the Premier League title race; best of UEFA Champions League action; a closer look at La Liga’s ‘El Clasico’ rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid; and offer a taster of the European Championships (with this year’s edition now just over two months away from kicking off in Rome) by looking at documentaries of past Euros.

An example of “The Contenders” action in the Premier League title race is highlights of the Manchester City vs Leicester City match on March 25 (11:05pm on SuperSport GOtv Football) and Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool on March 26 (6:30pm on SuperSport GOtv Football).

A brilliant ‘El Clasico’ from the past is the 2011-12 clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou, which you can see on March 26 (5:20pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga), a classic UEFA Champions League game is the thrilling comeback from Liverpool against AC Milan in the 2004-05 final on March 31 (8:15am on SuperSport GOtv Football), and you can catch up on the history of the UEFA European Championships with “1980 Best of the West” on March 26 (5pm on SuperSport Football Plus).

SuperSport will also open its Motorsport channel to DStv Compact and Compact Plus customers until March 26, offering them a taste of Formula 1 action ahead of the 2021 season-opening race in Bahrain this coming weekend.

F1 fans can also see a review of Lewis Hamilton’s record-breaking 2020 season on March 26 (7:45pm on SuperSport Motorsport), which looks back at the British driver’s dominance in his Mercedes and how he became the all-time leader in terms of pole positions and race wins.

The SuperSport Action channel, your home of all the best combat action such as mixed martial arts and boxing, will be open to DStv Compact viewers until March 31, offering greater access to the best UFC action both past and present, with the highlight being a live broadcast of UFC 260 on the morning of March 28, an event headlined by Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou taking on Stipe Miocic for the Heavyweight World Championship.

The prelims and main card of UFC 260 will be LIVE on SuperSport Action from 1am and 3am respectively on March 28, but you can build up to that event by celebrating other great achievements by African fighters, including Kamaru Usman taking down loud-mouth Colby Covington (March 25 at 11:30am on SuperSport Action) and Israel Adesanya crushing Paulo Costa (March 26 at 2pm on SuperSport Action).

