Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has identified religion as key in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Magu made the disclosure while receiving a delegation from the Interfaith Mediation Centre Kaduna, at the Zonal Office of the commission on a courtesy visit.

The commission’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, in a statement in Abuja, on Monday, said Magu was represented by Mailafia Yakubu, the Kaduna Zonal Head.

He said that every religion abhors corruption and called on religious leaders to urge their followers to shun corrupt practices.

Magu further gave assurance of the commission’s commitment to partner religious bodies in the fight against corruption.

The delegation, which was led by the Co-Executive Directors of the Centre, Imam Mohammad Nurayn and Pastor James Wuyep, commended the EFCC’s efforts in the fight against corruption.

Nurayan said: “We are here today to collaborate with the commission in order to change the psyche of Nigerians through the instrument of religion.”

The Interfaith Mediation Centre is a faith-based non-governmental organisation established in May 1995 with the aim of achieving peaceful coexistence and to promote good governance.

It is sponsored by the MacArthur Foundation Funded Project on “Combating Corruption through interfaith platform in Nigeria”.