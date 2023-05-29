Relief for Nigerians as Canada introduces new visa processing  

Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as Canada has introduced a new and faster means of visa processing that allows them and their families, as well as others to be together while they await their permanent residence permits.

This development comes days after the United Kingdom (UK) banned students from Nigeria and other foreign countries on study visas from bringing their families into the country.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, said the new measures were put in place to strengthen family reunification in Canada.

The new system will enable spouses, children and parents of recent immigrants to join their loved ones in Canada faster.

The immigration Minister noted that the new policy uses advanced analytics and technology to process Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) applications for family members of permanent residents and citizens in 30 days.

In 2022, Canada issued over 1,075,000 work permits and work permit extensions.

The Minister said the development was Canada’s commitment to ensure that families are together, especially during life’s big moments like moving to a new country.

“Family reunification through immigration is not only a matter of compassion; it is a fundamental pillar of Canadian society. Today’s announcement is a mandate commitment to help build inclusive and resilient communities,” Fraser said.

