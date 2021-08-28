Release of abducted pupils excite Niger governor’s wife

The Wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr Amina Bello, has commended the state government efforts that led to the release of the abducted pupils in the state.

The abducted children of the Salihu Tanko Islamic School, Tegina, were released on Friday after 56 days in captivity.

Bello, who stated on Saturday in Minna during a visit to the affected pupils, expressed concern over the medical condition of the children.

The governor’s wife said she was optimistic that they would be given proper medical treatment before they were handed over to their families.

She expressed shock over the condition in which the children were treated by their abductors, describing such treatment as inhuman.

She, however, counselled the children to take solace in God and to thank Him for their safe return.

The governor’s wife advised them to be courageous enough to get their normal life back and continue with their studies.

She enjoined them not to allow the ugly incident to demoralise them from continuing with their studies, as education is key to their development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the children who regained their freedom from their abductors on Aug. 26, were receiving medical care at a medical facility in Minna.