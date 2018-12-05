Release body of slain LASTMA official for burial, family urges police

The family of a LASTMA official who was allegedly shot dead by a policeman attached to SARS on Wednesday appealed for the release of the slain traffic officer’s body for proper burial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deceased’s elder brother, Aderemi Adeyemo, made the appeal when CSP Peter Gana, Officer-in-Charge of SARS in Lagos, paid the family a condolence visit.

The deceased, Rotimi Adeyemo, was killed at Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos on November 28 while on duty controlling traffic.

He said: “We want to avoid further damage and this is why we want the body to be released to us as soon as possible.

“The deceased father aged 105 years has been threatening to come to Lagos for the body.

“We plead that you do something as regards the body as soon as possible.”

Adeyemo also appealed to the authorities to assist the immediate family of the deceased whom he described as a breadwinner.

He said: “He left behind a widow, three children and aged parents.”

Gana, who was accompanied on the visit by LASTMA officials, described the incident as unfortunate and prayed that God would be with the family in their period of grief.

Gana said: “It is God who gives life and nobody has the right to take anyone’s life. Hearing the circumstances that led to this, we deemed it fit to come and assure you that we are with you in grief.

“The policeman himself is no longer alive; we would have asked him what happened. “It’s a really sad situation as I have heard wonderful commendations about Adeyemo.

“We on our part are working to make sure the relationship we have with LASTMA and other security agencies is not affected with this and we are giving assurances that there will be no more occurrences of such.”

He said that SARS operatives were advised regularly against the use of force unless as a last resort.

NAN reports that the SARS official made a cash donation to the deceased’s widow, Eniola Adeyemo, and gave assurances to speed up the inquest for quick release of the corpse to the family for burial.