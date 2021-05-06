President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the immediate release of students of the Greenfield University, who are still being held by their abductors, with death threat hanging over their heads.

The President’s appeal followed the release of the 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, near Kaduna, by their abductors.

President Buhari, who expressed joy over the release of the Afaka 27, also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Nigerians who are currently captives of criminal gangs.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, expressed the strong determination of his administration to ensure that Nigerians lived in a country where everyone could move where they wanted without the fear of kidnapping and banditry.

In his reaction to the release of the 27 students, the President said: “We are happy they have been released,” says the President. “We express our deep appreciation to all the actors who contributed one way or the other to this happy outcome, in particular the defence and security agencies, the officials of the Ministry of Environment and the government of Kaduna State. We thank Nigerians for their prayers.”

President Buhari called for steadfastness and security awareness on the part of citizens and the law enforcement agencies. He decried the increasing politicisation of security in the country by opportunistic politicians.