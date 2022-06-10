Relatives speak on reported release of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Relatives of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have dismissed as false reports on the social media about the release of the passengers.

The relatives of the abducted passengers spoke on the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

The statement by leaders of the “Relatives of AK9” Group, Dr. AbdulFatai Jimoh and Dr. Ba’aba Muhammad, said: “The news circulating in the social media on the purported release of AK9 Abuja-Kaduna Train abducted passengers is totally false and the general public should please disregard it.”

It would be recalled that the passengers were abducted on March 28, 2022 when bandits attacked the train close to Kaduna.

Eight passengers were killed by the bandits and many others abducted.