Relationship expert arrested for posing with someone else’s house finally builds hers

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has shared a footage of the house she is currently building.

It will be recalled that in 2019, she was arrested for claiming to be the owner of a house discovered not to be hers.

The house was owed by one Onye Eze, a businessman based in China.

Blessing was humiliated after the man got her apprehended, handcuffed and shared a video of her confessing online.

To celebrate her new house, Blessing stated that for every time they mocked her on the social media, she was building.

She wrote: “Years after the incident, Blessing has now built her own house which she says will be opened in December.

‘”December I will show u the final result….. this is the process, we dey call White House and I am taking the street.

“Look out for BCEO Avenue.

“Audio to video I refused to be rich only on Instagram.

“Paul say I picked up the stone nobody threw me and built mansion in the air, that line pain me.

“For every time they mocked me on Instablog I was building.

“The insult kept me pushing and determined I swear.

“They dragged me to my success story.

“I can’t thank you people enough.

“Thanks for not giving up on me.”