Reinhard Bonnke’s farewell crusade will bring more blessings to Nigeria – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria has said Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke’s last crusade in Nigeria could not have come at a better time considering the socio-economic challenges the country was facing.

Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, the Chairman of CAN, Lagos State chapter, made this known on Monday at a news conference on the farewell crusade programme for the renowned evangelist, tagged: “Passing the Burning Touch,” on Monday in Lagos.

Bonnke is the President of Christ for All Nations and his retirement crusade will hold from November 8 to 12 along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The lead evangelist of CFAN, Rev. Daniel Kolenda, will succeed Reinhard Bonnke.

Bamigbola said the last crusade would bring healing for Nigeria currently plagued by socio-economic corruption and spiritual pollution.

Bamgbola said: “The farewell crusade in Lagos for the evangelist will bring more blessings to Nigeria as a nation in spite of the social economic challenges.”

Also speaking, Rev. John Darku, the African Director of Christ for All Nation, said Bonnke’s farewell crusade would be passing the torch of evangelism to brethren in Africa.

Darku said: “For Evangelist Bonnke, the work in Africa will be over, but for us in Africa, the work has just started.

“If we look around us, we will observe that there is a lot of despair, hopelessness, poverty, sickness and souls that have no peace.

“It will take only God to restore peace to the hearts of the broken men and women that you see walking around, but God will also need men to help with the work of the great harvest of souls.”