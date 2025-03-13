Rein in Wike over dangerous inflammatory comments on Rivers crisis, Bode George tells Tinubu

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has urged President Bola Tinubu to rein in the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to restore peace in Rivers State.

George described Wike’s comments on the Rivers political crisis as inflammatory, dangerous, and embarrassing. Reacting to the minister’s recent media address, he said Wike’s statements had undermined Tinubu’s efforts and questioned why the president would allow such public embarrassment from a minister.

“As a country, Rivers State is central to our economic and financial strength. What is happening there is not the path to peace. If a crisis erupts, it will affect everyone, not just Wike,” George said.

He criticized Wike for being too verbose and recalled that, as governor, Wike did not tolerate opposition. “Now, he claims to have made Governor Fubara. Did no one help him become governor in 2015? He didn’t fall from the sky. He was supported to become a council chairman, chief of staff, minister, and then governor. Now, someone helped him become a minister. So, what exactly is he talking about?”

George expressed concern over Wike’s perceived overreach in Rivers politics, questioning his authority.

“Is Wike the Commander-in-Chief, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, or the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly? He attributes imaginary powers to himself, leaving people confused about who is truly in charge—Tinubu or Wike,” he said.

He urged Tinubu to take decisive action, recalling how the president quickly intervened in the Lagos State House of Assembly crisis. “This is the time for him to invite Governor Fubara and Rivers lawmakers for a meeting,” he said.

Addressing Wike’s claim that Fubara was defrauded into paying bribes for a Supreme Court judgment, George asked, “Do you have proof?” He also criticized Wike for paying for a live broadcast seemingly to prove his dominance in Rivers politics.

“A few hours before Wike’s media address, President Tinubu met with Niger Delta leaders to discuss solutions to the crisis. Is Wike trying to show that he is more powerful than the president? That nobody can control him?”

George warned of the dangers of inciting political instability, referencing past crises in Nigeria’s First and Second Republics.

He said, “I fought in the civil war. I know what war means. If General Benjamin Adekunle were alive, I would have asked him to explain its horrors to Wike. War is not something to toy with,” he cautioned.

He appealed to Wike’s wife, Justice Eberechi Wike, to advise him to calm down, emphasizing that silence from the people of Rivers does not mean they are unaware. “During the civil war, I saw what happened between Bonny and Port Harcourt. Wike should be careful.”

George also referenced a recent article by Professor Chidi Odinkalu, urging Wike to read it for a better understanding of the situation. He called on Tinubu to act swiftly, warning that history has shown how political crises can escalate beyond control.

“A word is enough for the wise. Enough is enough,” he concluded.

