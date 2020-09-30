The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), on Wednesday reassured that work on the rehabilitation of the refinery is going on smoothly.

The Executive Director Services of KRPC, Dr. Abdullahi Idris, gave the assurance when executive members of Kaduna State Correspondents Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), paid him a courtesy visit.

He said efforts were on to restore the capacity of the refinery to at least 90 per cent of its installed capacity.

“We are confident of coming back fully and on a sustained basis”, he said.

Idris urged the chapel to enlighten Nigerians on what is being done by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation to bring back all government refineries to full production.

“You are a great stakeholder in the development of this nation, therefore, implore your intellects in awakening the citizens’ thoughts on this rehabilitation and its benefits to them later on”, he said.

“We know the current hardship especially on the removal of fuel subsidy, but when the rehabilitation of the refineries is completed, we will rejoice and thank God for the giant stride,” the executive director added.

He congratulated the new executives of the chapel and pledged the support of the KRPC at all times.

“You should reason with us if we are unable to organise any training for you this year, all our hands are on deck and focused on the rehabilitation”, he said.

“The NNPC leadership has promised this country that our refineries will work, therefore, we must work not to disappoint over 200 million Nigerian stakeholders,” Idris said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the chapel, Hajiya Asma’u Halilu, said that the visit was part of the chapel’s engagement with key stakeholders to promote responsible journalism in the state.

She appreciated the KRPC for organising regular media engagements with its host communities and facilitating trainings for journalists to keep them abreast of current issues in the oil and gas sector.