Registration opens for 10th Nigeria Digital PR Summit 2025

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos State Chapter, in partnership with Upticomm Marketing Company, has opened registration for the 10th Anniversary of the Nigeria Digital PR Summit, themed “Digital PR in Action: Owning Your Narratives, Telling Your Story.”

This milestone edition marks the evolution of the Lagos Digital PR Summit into a truly national platform, reaffirming its status as Nigeria’s foremost hub for mastering digital storytelling, reputation management, and influence in the digital public relations ecosystem.

The Nigeria Digital PR Summit 2025 will take place on October 15–16, 2025, at the Conference Centre, Naval Dockyard, Wilmot Point, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

To learn more and register, visit the official Summit website: https://ndprsummit.org. All participants will receive a Certificate of Participation and induction as Digital PR Ambassadors upon completing the programme.

This year’s edition will spotlight the growing importance of story-driven communication strategies in an era of disruption, misinformation, and digital complexity.

Designed for PR professionals, brands, policymakers, and communication experts, the Summit will equip participants with cutting-edge tools to shape narratives, influence public perception, and strengthen stakeholder trust. Attendees will also gain insights into emerging PR trends, digital platforms, AI in PR, crisis communication, and online reputation management while networking with top industry leaders.

Endorsed by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Digital and New Media, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and supported by major media organisations, the Summit remains the premier gathering for public relations and digital communication professionals in Nigeria.

The programme will also feature tech exhibitions, digital PR showcases, and the 2nd Nigeria Digital PR Awards Gala; an exclusive evening recognising excellence in digital communication, public relations innovation, and brand storytelling with leading professionals, influencers, and institutions in attendance.

The Nigeria Digital PR Summit serves as a vital training ground for young and mid-level communication professionals, millennials, Gen Z, and forward-looking Gen X practitioners.

Through keynote sessions, masterclasses, and panel discussions, the summit provides practical insights on how to leverage digital media, manage online reputation, and drive strategic engagement in today’s fast-paced environment.

Since its inception in 2016, the Nigeria Digital Public Relations Summit has become the nation’s leading platform for equipping professionals with digital PR strategies. Year after year, it continues to innovate by addressing the impact of disruptive technologies and AI on public relations, brand communication, and digital storytelling in Nigeria.

For more details, please contact 08182001459or 08033225251, or via email at hello@ndprsummit.org.

