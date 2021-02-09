Bawa Bwari, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Registration and Revalidation Committee for Oyo State on Tuesday said that the ongoing exercise was aimed at strengthening the party.

Bwari made the assertion on Tuesday in Ibadan after handing over of registration materials to the state caretaker committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the APC National Caretaker Committee had ordered fresh membership registration and revalidation in the party.

Bwari, who was represented by Ahmad Sajoh, said the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise was to sanitize the party and have a comprehensive data of its members.

He called on party faithful and intending members to seize the opportunity offered in the ongoing registration as well as revalidation exercise.

Bwari explained that the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise would move the party from the analogue system of the past to digital.

He maintained that this new registration and revalidation would go a long way to eliminate any fraudulent practice in future as it relates to party membership.

Bwari expressed satisfaction with the cooperation received by the committee from all the party stakeholders in the state.

He said that all that need to be done had been done to ensure a successful exercise in Oyo State.

According to him, all the officials that would register people have been trained from local government to the unit level. All the stakeholders are on the same page in this exercise.

“I can assure you that no one will be left behind. All segments of the society will be registered during this exercise.”

He said that at the end of the exercise, all registered member would receive a unique membership number different from others.

Bwari said that the exercise would afford everyone the opportunity to participate fully in the affairs of the party without any discrimination.

He enjoined all intending registrants to shun suspicion and embrace the exercise with open mind.

Bwari assured that the Monitoring committee would be on ground to take care of any challenges during the exercise.

He appealed to the media to be objective in reportage of the registration exercise, saying that the media should help to publicize the success of the exercise across the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Chief Akin Oke, the State APC Caretaker Chairman, described the nationwide exercise as a huge success.

He called on members and prospective members to participate in the exercise to become bonafide members of the party.

NAN reports that the materials received were immediately distributed to the 33 local governments in the state.