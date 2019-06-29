The Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government got underway in Abuja on Saturday with regional security and the security situation in Guinea Bissau as its main agenda.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ECOWAS Mission in Guinea Bissau was inaugurated in April 2012 with the aim of stabilising the ongoing political turmoil in that country.

To this effect, the 39th Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff reviewed its peace support operations, including the mission in Guinea Bissau, and made recommendations to the Authority.

According to the Draft Work Programme, the meeting will consider the reports of the 42nd Ordinary Meeting of the Mediation and Security Council and the 82nd Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers.

The 42nd Ordinary Meeting of the Mediation and Security Council held in Abuja on June 24 deliberated on ways to improve the security situation of the region.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, during the meeting, stated that insecurity was the greatest challenge facing the region and hampering economic, social and human advancements.

The 82nd Session of the Council of Ministers also during its meeting held on June 27 in Abuja discussed the numerous challenges confronting the region and how to confront them as a community.

The meeting would also consider the ECOWAS single currency, youth empowerment, climate change and other threats facing the region.

Highlights of the summit would include the presentation of the ECOWAS 2018 Award of Excellence considered during the 82nd session of the Council of Ministers.