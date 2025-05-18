Regional government no longer possible in Nigeria – Yakassai 

An elder statesman and prominent northern politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said that it is no longer possible for Nigeria to return to regional government as practised in the First Republic.

The eminent northern politician stated this in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Sunday.

Yakassai said: “I am almost 100 years old.

“I was born in December 1925.

“I know what is possible and what is not possible.

“I can’t venture into what is not possible.

“I don’t think regional government is possible again in Nigeria.”

According to Yakassai: “Not many Nigerians are favourably disposed to the idea of going back to the regional government, which gained ground during the First Republic.

“Read the newspapers.

“How many people are supporting the call for a return to the regional government?

“Where are those people from the North, West or South?”

The elder statesman said that in a democracy, everyone had the right to express his/her opinion, stating that this might not constitute majority opinion unless otherwise tested.

Yakassai said: “That you have few people who are talking about the regional government doesn’t translate into the fact that the majority of the country are craving for what is being talked about.

“What the few are talking about could be regarded as their wishful thinking.

“If the government scales their calls and uncovers that it is not what the majority want, they will keep quiet.”

