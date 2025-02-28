Regina Daniels returns to Instagram, husband’s name missing

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has finally returned to Instagram with some changes, including the exclusion of the name of her husband, to her page after deactivating it for over a week.

Speculation swirling online last week had suggested a possible marital rift between the actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The speculation comes in the wake of rumours indicating actress Chika Ike was set to marry Nwoko.

The speculation further gained traction when Ike announced her pregnancy without disclosing the father’s identity.

In their separate reactions, both Nwoko and Ike dismissed the claims, with the actress asserting, “I would never be anyone’s seventh wife.”\

A quick scroll of Daniels’ Instagram activity shows that she has removed most photos and videos featuring her husband.

However, a few posts remain, including highlights from their son’s birthday celebration and a golf outing.

She also retained posts celebrating her stepsons’ birthdays.

Also in Daniel’s Instagram bio, her husband’s surname ‘Nwoko’ is seen not to be there which marks another noticeable change on her page.

She now identifies as ‘Regina Daniels Nneamaka Favour’ on her Instagram page.

Netizens have begun to share their observations in the comment section, asking where the pictures went and speculating potential causes.

