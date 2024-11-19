Regina Daniels had oil barons, others as suitors before I met her – Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko, the husband of popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has confirmed the revelation by his wife that she had oil barons, pastors and others as suitors before they met.

The representative of Delta North Senatorial District said this in a post shared on the Instagram page of Reginald Daniels on Monday.

Daniels, who shared the video, accompanied it with this post: “Hubby just sent me this really cutee video his friend made and I couldn’t help but share.

“Isn’t this not planned conversation about me with his friends and colleagues so cuteee 🥹.

“Honestly I always love hearing hubby speak about me with so much love especially in my absence ❤️.”

In the video, Nwoko confirmed the earlier position of his wife that she had over 20 suitors before meeting him, adding that despite this, he still met her as a virgin.

He said: “She is such a gem.

“Just like she mentioned recently that she had 20 men, yes she did.

“She told me there were so many suitors, including reverend pastors, oil bunkerers, film producers.

“She told me about them and how they were pampering her, sending her things, but she had nothing with any of them and of course by the time we got married, she was a virgin.

“So I thank her mother for the training because she would have turned wayward.”

On his unconventional proposal to Daniels, Nwoko said in the video: “I went to her mother and told her why I was there.

“As a traditional man, I am aware I am supposed to go to the father and uncle’s house, but I told myself I don’t have time for the formality.

“I like this girl and I am going to make haste, but I was told that is not how it is done and I would have to see the family.

“So my family and I went back a week later.

“That day I went in jeans and shirt.

“When we left her house that day, I heard the family had an issue because someone called me.

“The person told me Regina’s brothers and mother were fighting her.

“They broke some glasses and Regina left the house.”

