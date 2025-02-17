Regina Daniels deactivates Instagram account amid rumours of colleague welcoming child with Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has deactivated her Instagram account amid rumour that her husband, Ned Nwoko, has welcomed a child with another actress, Chika Ike.

Checks by The Eagle Online confirmed that Regina’s Instagram account has vanished from the photo-sharing app.

This comes after Regina returned from London where she attended the premiere of Ayo Makun’s movie “The Waiter”.

The rumors have been further fueled by Regina’s noticeable absence from social media, where she had previously been active in celebrating her husband’s achievements.

Her failure to publicly congratulate Nwoko on his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has also raised eyebrows.

Amid the ongoing speculations, reports claim that actress Chika Ike, who recently announced her pregnancy with maternity photos, has welcomed a child allegedly fathered by Nwoko.

Chika announced on February 10 that she was expecting her first child, sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram.

Netizens have since weighed in, with some suggesting that Regina should not be surprised by the situation.

One commenter wrote, “But why is Regina surprised? She knew what she was getting into.”

Another wrote, “How can wife number six be upset about wife number seven, when wife number five didn’t react?”

Nwoko, a Muslim, is permitted to marry multiple wives. He is rumoured to have six wives. Regina and Moroccan, Laila Charani, are the only ones known to the public.

While Regina and Nwoko have yet to address the rumors, the sudden social media disappearance of the actress has left fans wondering about the state of their marriage.

