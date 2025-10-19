Regina Daniels alleges violence in Nwoko’s house + Video

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has alleged ongoing violence in the house of her husband, Ned Nwoko.

She spoke in a video that went viral over the weekend, which many interpreted to be domestic abuse by Nwoko, a billionaire politician.

Nwoko is the representative of Delta North Senatorial District.

Daniels, who was seen being held by some men amid sobbing, said: “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing.

“But in my house, I am a queen.”

Her son was heard in the background consoling her, but she replied: “Baby, what again?

“I cannot stand this violence.

“It’s too much.”

This was further escalated when Daniels’s brother, Sammy, took to Instagram to state that he would not watch any man beat a woman, whether his sister or not.

Sammy wrote: “Makachi!

“E pain me say una wan finally laugh my sister.

Also Read

“Let me repeat — anywhere wey man dey beat woman, whether na my sister or not, I go fight with my blood!”

Those who commented on the video went back in time to report a video in which Daniels was seen begging Nwoko in the presence of family members.

In the video, which was not posted in full, Nwoko said: “She will tell me I’m not her father, and I’ll say, no, I’m your husband.”

Following this, Daniels knelt down to beg him.

She said: “You’re my everything.”

The couple got married in 2019.