The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Displaced Person has commended Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, for effective coordination of humanitarian disasters in the country.

Sadie Abdullateef, Special Assistant on Media to the Federal Commissioner of NCFRMI, Basheer Mohammed, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on the first year anniversary of the ministry.

Abdullateef said in spite of COVID-19 pandemic, the minister was not deterred from doing the needful to ensure that the poor in the country are taken care of via social investment programmes.

He said Farouq would have provided more palliatives for the disabled if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “The service to humanity that the Ministry has been rendering for the past 12 months is commendable.

“However, COVID-19 did not deter the minister from doing the needful to ensure that the poor in the country are taken care of via social investment programmes.

“The Minister has done so well in the coordination of humanitarian crisis and relief in the country.

“She has been providing relief to victims of natural and man-made disasters, including the COVID-19 palliatives, to millions of Nigerians.”

Grama Ali, Director of Humanitarian Affairs in the Ministry, said from inception, the Ministry was able to coordinate the activities of the various agencies under its purview.

Ali noted that paucity of fund was a challenge, but that collaboration with foreign agencies would help solve the problem.