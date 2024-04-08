Reforms in Osun Amotekun Corps long overdue, by Laide Adeyanju

Across the world, reform is a global best practice as it enhances improvement of the existing institutions. In simple and clear terms, reform entails making changes in an institution in order to improve it.

The Western Nigeria Security Network, code named Amotekun Corps has come a long way. When the Amotekun Corps was set up, it was with a lot of fanfare and optimism that it would help in addressing insecurity in the South West states. To some extent, the objectives have been achieved but insecurity remains a serious problem in the region in which Osun is not excepted.

The imminent reform in the Amotekun Corps in Osun State by our performing Governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke is a welcome development to good people of Osun State. Surely, the governor has good intention to make Osun a safe place to stay for all law abiding citizens.

Tackling insecurity tops Governor Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke’s agenda, given that peace and progress can only be achieved in a secured and peaceful state. To demonstrate this commitment, Governor Adeleke appointed a very competent and reputable retired police officer, CSP Adekunle Omoyele (Rtd) as his Special Adviser on Internal Security and Local Matters.

Omoyele’s appointment was a pragmatic step that curbed crime and criminality in Osun State. Omoyele served in the Nigerian Police very excellently and retired meritoriously without blemish or criminal conviction. Omoyele is a law abiding Nigerian. His appointment was a right decision by Governor Adeleke and this has really helped in curtailing crime in the state.

Despite that Governor Adeleke inherited the Amotekun Corps in the state from his predecessor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress, Governor Adeleke retained the Commandant of Osun State Amotekun Corp, Brig Gen. Bashir Adewinbi (retd.) who was appointed by Oyetola.

Under the Adewinbi leadership, Amotekun recorded huge success in terms of arrest of criminals including kidnappers, cultists, armed robbers among others. No doubt, Osun Amotekun has succeeded in combating crimes in the state and this is evident in the peace we enjoy in the state today.

Since Governor Adeleke took over, he has adopted a non-partisan approach to the reform of the state security agency and there is no crime in conducting branch and root reform of the agency. Regardless of political affiliation, sincere and genuine residents of Osun State have nothing to fear over whatever reforms coming up in Osun Amotekun Corps.

Members of the opposition parties in the state, particularly the APC should not misconstrue Adeleke’s good intention on the security of Osun State. Those raising false alarm concerning Osun Amotekun should desist.

In conclusion, the mischievous elements in the APC in Osun State should desist from spreading malicious lies about activities of Governor Adeleke, especially on security matters because of the sensitivity of security issues and they should also exercise restraint in spreading unfounded rumour and lies about Adeleke’s Special Adviser on Internal Security and Local Matters, CSP Adekunle Omoyele (Rtd), so as not to mislead the good people of the state and heating up the polity.

*Laide Adeyanju, a public affairs analyst writes from Ile Ife, Osun State.