Reform judiciary before 2027, Nigerians no longer trust judges,  Primate Ayodele tells Tinubu

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reform the Nigerian judiciary system before 2027 because citizens no longer trust judges handling the sector.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele stated that if the judiciary isn’t reformed, Nigerian democracy will have issues, as most judges are corrupt and insincere in their judgments.

The prophet stated that the judiciary seems to be for the rich while the poor suffer consequences when in the real sense, the judiciary should be the hope of the common man to seek justice.

He blamed the wrongs in the judiciary as reasons for Nigeria having undeserving politicians in power.

“If judiciary isn’t reformed, our democracy will have serious issues. Majority of those in the judiciary are corrupt and don’t do the right thing. People who need justice don’t get it at the judiciary again. We need total reforms in the judiciary because we don’t have sincere people in charge of the affairs.”

“The rich do whatever they like with the judiciary and the poor face the consequences. Those who win elections are not given power, people go to court to upturn the wish of the people and that’s why we have so many undeserving people in power.”

He made it known that if Nigeria wants to get things right, the judiciary is one of the many sectors that need urgent reforms because if people no longer trust the justice system, it becomes a huge problem for such a nation.

“Our judiciary needs to be reviewed before 2027 if we want to get things right. People no longer believe in our judiciary again and that’s a foundation for the collapse of democracy. If people no longer trust the justice system, it’s a huge problem.”

“We now have judges that give judgment without the fear of God, and as a matter of fact, the judiciary has made things hard in the country. There is hardship in the judiciary itself.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele revealed that the judiciary system has brought backwardness to the country, while warning of an impending protest if the system isn’t reformed.

“Moreso, I am seeing a kind of misinterpretation and confusion in the NJC. If the judiciary is sound, many of those who are in jail today would not be there. The judiciary is incapacitated and it has brought backwardness to the country. Human right isn’t respected, the law isn’t respected, and all we have is miscarriage of justice across the country.”

“The judiciary seems to be for the rich alone, making the poor voiceless. Let them pray so they won’t see a protest that will swallow the judiciary.”

