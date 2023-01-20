Refining Basic Education in Osun State: A snippet of what is to come, by Olalekan S. Badmus (Phoenix) 

One of my favorite quote from the popular American Agricultural Scientist, George Washington Carver is “Education is the key that unlocks the golden door to freedom”. This has been proven time and time again as not only correct but also dependent on the quality with which it is being delivered. Over the past century, the standard for measuring the quality of basic education continue to increase from generations to generations. In the past, it is just enough to be able to “read and write”, but the world has grown to require more than the ability to read and write.

“Freedom” in the context of George Washington’s word is about information which gives absolute power to the holder. This must be why Governor Ademola Adeleke audaciously made it one of his 5-point agenda during the electioneering campaign that his government will provide “People-focused social policy through SKILL BASED EDUCATION”. Of course every government provides education, but at what quality are they being delivered?

While previous governments in Osun State have wasted huge and oftentimes scarce resources on ill-thought-out policy on education shabbily delivered by trial and error approach, Governor Ademola Adeleke has wasted no time in advancing his revolutionary approach in the educational sector of the state.

In this 21st century, provision of basic education should not just be about painting of classrooms and provision of chalk and writing boards, the world has grown and we must set to grow with it else we are left behind, learning of relevant skills has to go side by side with classroom knowledge.

In his recently released 100-days programme outline, the Governor announced “complete renovation of one (1) school in each of the local government and area council…” but it didn’t stop there and this is the part that caught my attention “…including PORTABLE WATER AND PROVISION OF AT LEAST 50 COMPUTERS WITH INTERNET SERVICES” in each of the schools. This is to be done within the first 100 days of his administration which started to the Glory of God in November 27, 2022.

This is quite audacious, ambitious and unprecedented in the educational sector of our dear state, the vision to elevate the education sector not just with Computers but also with INTERNET connections will not only aid the learning process for the students and ensure they compete equally with other ‘privilege’ students attending privately owned schools in the state but also help the teachers in area of research which will ensure they are up to date with the demand of the global standard for basic education.

It is not just enough to provide computer system to students which only limit them to learning how to type and do basic arithmetics with some pre-installed softwares, but enabling those computers with internet and under the guidance of professional instructors, it becomes a tool for those students to compete with their peers not just in the state or in the country but anywhere in the world.

The world has gone completely digital and technological innovations is the new order, arming our younger generations with necessary skills in the area of technology will give them leverage among their peers, an opportunity to compete. The Information Technology (IT) field is the widest and currently offers more than 500 skills, being an expert in just one of them is enough to liberate a generation, this is the vision of Governor Ademola Adeleke to revolutionize the educational sector of the state especially at the primary and secondary level and with the expected implementation of this project in his first 100 days, we are about to witness complete transformation of the educational sector by the time he’s seeking for re-election after four years.

Governor Ademola Adeleke intends to “catch them young” and set our younger generation’s foot on the path of quality education back by technological skill that will in turn set the stage for one of the greatest talent export this country has ever seen in the area of technology because “in the long run, your human capital is your main base of competition” and this is just the beginning of good things to come for the good people of Osun State.

Olalekan S. Badmus (Phoenix) is the Special Assistant (New Media) to the Executive Governor of Osun State.