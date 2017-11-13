Referees screening to begin soon – former NRA president

Ahmed Maude, the immediate past President of the Nigeria Referees Association, says that the body will soon begin the screening of match officials ahead of the 2017/2018 league season.

Maude told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos that, the association would ensure that those selected to officiate would be the very best of the lot.

He said: “Initially we wanted to commence training on Nov.16, but for some reasons we had to reschedule, we are confident that should our referees make it past medicals, the 2017/2018 will be fine.

“Medicals is very essential, that is why we ensure that medicals comes first, we want officials that are fit and that will deliver at each matches week-in-week-out.

“Some of those that got their Grade A license badge referees from the 2012 batch will be filling up the opening.

“Next season, lots of reformation will be seen in our referees.”

On how referees could improve on the quality of officiating in the NPFL, Maude told NAN that efforts are being put in place to guard against such.

He said: “Referees are human, but we are doing everything humanly possible to guard against such recurrence.

“The players need to have confidence in us which is what we intend to achieve as a body this season.’’