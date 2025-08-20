Reekado Banks: My exit from Mavin Records in 2018 was premature

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, popularly known as Reekado Banks has reflected on his decision to exit from Mavin Records in 2018, describing the move as “premature” and driven by youthful naivety.

Speaking on the Echo Room Podcast, shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the singer revealed that although there was no conflict surrounding his departure, he was young and determined to forge his own path.

“It was not a conflict situation. I was pretty young and pretty fixated on what I wanted to do. I wanted to leave. Anyways, my contact had ended two years prior,” he said.

Reekado chose not to renew his contract with Don Jazzy’s label after five years, believing he was ready to thrive as an independent artiste.

But his career has since taken an uneven path, with stretches of reduced musical output while he pursued other ventures.

“I signed a three-year contract. I allowed it to ride for another two years. I was there for five years and not renewing the contract.

“So, when it was time, I thought I wanted to do this now. I thought I could do it now. I just embarked on the journey.”

The Easy (Jeje) crooner admitted that many were right to call his exit hasty.

“As many people would view it. As many people would view it as premature. As soon as I jumped into the sea I realised how premature it is,” he added.

